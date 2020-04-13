Here's what Ali Fazal has to say about wedding with Richa Chadha getting postponed

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot this month. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the wedding has been postponed. The couple is also maintaining a long-distance relationship as they are staying at their respective houses. They had even shared videos of their virtual calls to each other. Moreover, Ali had recently shot for a Netflix film titled House Arrest in which he voluntarily indulges in lockdown.

Now, during an interaction with HT Cafe, Ali was asked about his wedding with Richa. To which he stated, "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect."

Talking about missing Richa, the actor went on to say that he has been penning poems for her.

Earlier Ali had shared a video in which he is Facetiming with Richa. He captioned it stating, "Social Curfew. Error 404 So here’s me recording our little vaartalaap and a few do’s and don'ts such as the wonderful fashion faux pas I am displaying on my couch!! But then.. main gharpe hoon.. and I got zinc!! Hehe. God. @therichachadha had some very funny insights and so this is the other end of the call. Have fun. #chalocurecorona #socialdistancing".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.