Here's the real reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been Sanjay Leela Bhansali's muse for quite a few years. The duo has given us some cinematic gems like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas and Guzaarish. Recently, speculations were rife that after a gap, the director-actress duo is all set to work together on a film, once again. In fact, several reports had even suggested that Aishwarya's film with SLB was already in the development stages.

Now, if the recent buzz is to be believed, then Aishwarya seems to have picked Anurag Kashayap's next titled Gulab Jamun over Bhansali's film. Why do we say so? Well, a report on Deccan Chronicle suggests that the actress had to choose between the two projects and she chose the one with Kashyap.

A source was quoted as saying by the daily, "Aishwarya had to choose between working with Bhansali and sharing screen space with her husband, as the dates for both films were clashing. And she chose the film with her husband. They haven’t worked together in eight years. And more importantly, both of them have fabulous roles in Gulab Jamun. They’re going to be playing characters they’ve never played before.”

Well, Aish and Abhishek Bachchan were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's Raavan. Fans have been kicked to witness the power couple on screen ever since the first word broke that they might work in Gulab Jamun together again. Interestingly, Anurag Kashayap also happens to be the director of Abhishek's comeback film Manmarziyaan.