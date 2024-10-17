Shah Rukh Khan went too deep for this film, and that affected his health as well. After this movie, Shah Rukh Khan started drinking heavily, and that was a downside of his method acting.

We often hear that actors undertake special training or adapt certain traits to get into the skin of the character. Many times method acting does take a toll on the actor, and he or she might get affected negatively by it.

Shah Rukh Khan is one such superstar who never fails to entertain his fans and moviegoers. The actor has stunned his audience time and again with his performances. However one of his films affected his personal life. This movie, a remake of a classic novel was a blockbuster and even won him several accolades, but he turned alcoholic.

The movie that made Shah Rukh an alcoholic was...

Devdas, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial was the highest-grossing movie if 2002, and Khan's performance as the alcoholic lover Dev Babu was appreciated by the masses and critics. However, after the movie, Shah Rukh got addicted to alcohol.

In a new interaction from the Locarno Film Festival, the actor revealed he resorted to method acting for the role, which worked in his favour and against him.

When asked if his prep for Devdas turned out well, Khan responded that it did professionally as it made him won the Best Actor award. However, he also added that it took a toll on his health. “It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film and that’s one downside to it,” SRK said.

Before Shah Rukh, veterans stepped into the shoes of Devdas and captured the audience's imagination. When asked if he was sceptical about playing the iconic character, he said, "I didn’t think I could play the character because some of the greatest artistes in our country like Dilip Kumar, KL Saigal and Uttam Kumar had played it flawlessly earlier. I don’t think mine (his portrayal) is so brilliant or good. In spite of a lot of senior actors telling me not to do it, I just wanted to do it."

About Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's interpretation of Devdas followed that of Bimal Roy in 1955, which starred Dilip Kumar in the titular role. Bhansali's Devdas also starred Aishwarya Rai as Paro and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi opposite Shah Rukh. Jackie Shroff as Chunri Babu, Kirron Kher, Tiku Talsania, and Dina Pathak were also part of the ensemble cast.

The film was produced by Bharat Shah. Made in a reported budget of Rs 50 crores, the movie grossed Rs 99 crores worldwide. Devdas was also become the rare Hindi film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

