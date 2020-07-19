Here's how Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker reacted to Kangana Ranaut's 'B-grade actresses' comment

Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker have reacted to Kangana Ranaut's recent statement, where the 'Manikarnika' actress called them B-grade actresses. In the same statement, Kangana said that they are better actresses than Alia Bhatt and thus, they 'shouldn't be in the category of B-grade actresses, especially when they love Karan Johar'.

Swara shared the video where Kangana spoke about them and wrote, “-Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on."

Meanwhile Taapsee simply shared a cryptic tweet in which she said that even she received the results along with 12th and 10th standard kids. Using #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot, the actress tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na."

Here are their tweets:

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

“ -Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #Nepotism @KanganaTeam https://t.co/fIg4i3Lz5F — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 19, 2020

Kangana had said that the industry people would call Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar, who would make the 'Manikarnika' actress look like a mad person. Ranaut called them B-grade actresses, stating they are better looking and better actresses than Alia Bhatt, and questioned why are they still in the category if they love Karan Johar.