Here's how Sussanne Khan reacted when her kid Hrehaan was called 'resemblance' to Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has been hailed as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood. His charismatic look has been unmatched for all these years, but it seems like Hrithik has finally got its competition, his son Hrehaan. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan posed with their kids Hrehaan-Hridaan, and the little duo took away all the attention. Khan posted the picture with a caption that says, "Whatever it takes..Here is to the adrenaline in my veins… Heartmonsters...#Raystar #Ridzsky."

Here is the heart-melting moment



As soon as Khan posted the picture, it was followed by a series of comments going gaga over the kids, and the pure bond they share with their mom. Pinakin Patel added, "woww babe..the younger one looks like you and Zarine and the older one looks like the dad granddad, is that true?" To which Khan replied saying, "you are so right." Actor Kunal Kapoor exclaimed, "So handsome." Whereas Ekta Kapoor, Seema Khan, Pragya Kapoor and Sonali Bendre reacted to the post with heart emojis. One of the followers added, "I see hrithik in there face... So much RESEMBLANCE." While another fan added, "They look cute n genuine just like you." A user mentioned, "Both are future Super Star of Film industry." Another user mentioned, "Handsome boys. God bless them abundantly." Here's one complimenting the trio in a best way, "Beautiful kid's n gorgeous queen mom." One interesting comment says, "Who is in this picture? two little Hrithiks and a beautiful mother."

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake with Saif Ali Khan. Then, he will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.