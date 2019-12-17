Here's how Salman Khan plans to celebrate his birthday this year

If there is one superstar who is loved and respected immensely both by his fans and the film fraternity, it is the Dabangg of Bollywood, Salman Khan

The superstar currently has his bag full of films and television commitments. The Bhai of Bollywood is at present knee-deep in promoting the third part of his hit franchisee Dabangg 3. He is also busy with his next film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai and hosting television's favorite Bigg Boss 13.

However, among all this Salman also has his 54th birthday to look forward to which is on December 27. Talking about the same with an entertainment portal, Salman revealed his birthday plans and how he wishes to spend it. The superstar said he would like nothing more than to spend some quality time with his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma who is pregnant with her second child.

“There are no plans for my birthday. My sister Arpita (Sharma) is pregnant, so I’m going to spend time with her...”

As per reports, both Arpita and her husband Aayush Sharma's second child is a sort of a gift to Arpita's beloved brother Salman.

Reports in Mumbai Mirror had previously also stated that Arpita might deliver her child on Salman's birthday, on 27th, to make the day even more special.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill among others. It also marks a big Bollywood debut for Kiccha Sudeepa and Saiee M Manjrekar. The film is a prequel that will take the audiences back to Chulbul Pandey's days before he became a police officer. The cop drama is all set to release on December 20, 2019.