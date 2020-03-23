Here's how Priyanka Chopra joined the 'Janata Curfew' from US

Actress Priyanka Chopra couldn't be in India for the 14-hour curfew suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Sunday, but she made sure to participate from Los Angeles. Priyanka posted a video of herself, clapping in support of the medical workers and essential service providers amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She captioned the picture saying, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all the first responders battling Covid-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I could not be India to join, I am there in spirit."

On Sunday, Indians participated in a voluntary lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Several states and union territories are also in a state of quarantine, to contain the highly contagious virus’ spread. Other Bollywood celebrities who participated in the janata curfew on Sunday include Varun Dhawan, comedian Kapil Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a live video from their balcony, applauding along with others. Karan Johar shared a video of himself banging metal plates on the terrace of his home, joined by his twin children Yash and Roohi, and mother Hiroo.

On Saturday, both Priyanka and Nick marked 10 days of self-quarantine with video and pictures on Instagram. In his video, Nick had said, "Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes. Let’s just take care of each other. I hope everyone is safe out there. Lots of love."