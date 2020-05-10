Here's how Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi plan to celebrate second marriage anniversary amid COVID-19 lockdown

Headlines

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

'Carry Minati did not ask...: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacts to roasting video; here's what happened

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Here's how Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi plan to celebrate second marriage anniversary amid COVID-19 lockdown

Angad also said that no matter how angry he gets with his wife, he says nothing can affect the love he has for her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 10, 2020, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's been two years since Bollywood actor Angad Bedi and anchor Neha Dhupia took everyone by surprise and tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Delhi. To celebrate their anniversary, the actors are going to go live on their social media channels.

"We’ll raise the toast to two years of our marriage with our fans, by going live on social media. I’ll be interviewing Angad on marriage, and the questions are going to be a complete surprise to him. He’ll be on the hot seat facing all the questions and we’ll also be taking fans queries," Neha said in a recent interview. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Speaking about the same, Angad said, "I never do live sessions, but this time, I’m going to do this only for her and it’s going to be fun. I don’t know what questions will come my way, but I’ll speak from my heart, be honest and not diplomatic." Neha further spoke about how lockdown is an "ultimate test for marriage". She said, "If the one you love the most is willing to tolerate everything and make a happy peaceful environment, then you know you have made the right choice. Angad and I might not be a perfect couple and we do have minor fights once in a while, but we have great understanding. The best part is he has a good sense of humour and gets romantic in the most unexpected way."

Angad also said that no matter how angry he gets with his wife, he says nothing can affect the love he has for her. "We fight but never in front of Mehr. We want to create a happy environment for her to grow. Whatever ups and downs we go through, the foundation of our relationship holds us strong and we never shy away from showing mirrors to each other and give each other strength and love." 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Now non-SBI account holders can also make UPI payments from YONO app, here's how

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE