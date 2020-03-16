Here's how kangaroo, koala bear & Australian vegemite is keeping Tom Hanks company in isolation

Fans of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson got a piece of shocking news last week when the actor announced that the pair have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Tom who has been in isolation and sharing updates of his health on social media with his fans, in a new post, asked people to take care of themselves and each other.

The Oscar winner shared a picture on his Twitter account, of his Vegemite on toast breakfast and a glass of water, hinting that he’s over the worst. He also included a little toy kangaroo and a cute koala bear in the photograph as a tribute to everyone who took care of him. He captioned the picture saying, "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx."

For the uninformed, Tom was filming in Australia, and the couple is currently in isolation. In a social media post to fans, Tom said the couple "want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

On Thursday, Tom and Rita's sons Chet and Colin shared updates on social media and thanked fans for their concern. Tom had announced the couple’s diagnosis in social media posts on Thursday. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."