Here's how Ibrahim Ali Khan reacted to his 'Abba' Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

Kareena Kapoor Khan's friends and family poured in congratulatory messages for the couple as soon as they announced that they were expecting their second child together.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif's son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh also reacted to the good news. He left a comment on his aunt Soha Ali Khan's post, "Abba," along with a fire emoji. For the uninformed, Soha had teased her brother Saif, who is expecting his fourth child.

Saif, apart from Ibrahim, has daughter Sara Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita and son Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena. Soha had shared a meme of Saif sitting on a chair with a serious expression on his face. It said "The Quadfather".

Soha captioned her post saying, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever." On Wednesday, Kareena announced the news of her second pregnancy in a joint statement with Saif that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena."

On the work front, Saif was last seen in a special appearance in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara and also has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Amazon Prime Video series Dilli lined up.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir Khan playing the titular role. The film was originally set for a Christmas release this year. However, it has now been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be out on Christmas 2021.