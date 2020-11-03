Here's how Deepika Padukone celebrated her 'Forever No 1' Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Deepika Padukone is one of the few celebrities who wish fellow celebs on their birthdays. The actor shares heartfelt messages for them and fans have been waiting for her to post a birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan. After touching down in Mumbai post wrapping shoot in Goa, Deepika posted a series of photos on her Instagram story to celebrate SRK's birthday. The actor shared the photo of the superstar to wish him.

Deepika wrote, "Happy Birthday My Forever No. 1!". The actor made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om back in 2007. Soon after that, they worked together in a few other movies namely Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Deepika also made a special appearance in two of Shah Rukh's films namely Billu and Zero.

Check out DP's wish for SRK below:

Soon after that, the Piku actor posted a series of screenshots of popular SRK songs which include 'Suraj Hua Maddham' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 'Tumhi Dekho Naa' from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, 'Gerua' from Dilwale and 'Ae Ajnabi' from Dil Se.

Meanwhile, reports are making the rounds that SRK and Deepika are all set to reunite on the big screen in Yash Raj Films forthcoming production titled Pathan. In the film to be directed by Siddharth Anand, the actors will be seen alongside John Abraham. It's being reported that John will be playing a negative role in the film. The film is likely to go on floors this month.