Here's how Amitabh Bachchan is keeping coronavirus away

Amitabh Bachchan recently asked his fans not to visit him outside of Jalsa. However just a day back he shared tips about how he is keeping coronavirus away. Soap and distance from people and electronic devices have been playing a major role in the same.

Sharing the same on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Soap washed the hands .. soap washed the face .. swiped the keys clean .. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed .. stopped the Western handshake greeting .. kept a slight distance with all .. mobile included .. turn every page every platform and hear just one word .. CoroNa 19 .."

He also added, "‘Its the future’ says researcher on TeD .. and gives alarming soundings of what lies in store .... there is a poverty of information and equally, on its cure .. to some its an indicator of concealing information and therefore the reality of the statistics remaining unknown .. prevention of panic they say .... or the poverty of information to be deliberate to put storm barriers on the sliding down of all economic contingence in the markets that play on the stocks .. or to conceal certain hidden factual of that drastic blame game .. a blame game at the time of a Universal crisis .. for once the World thinks similar .... live and enjoy the universality of the universe .. it is rare .. it is uncommon .. it is a certainty to find each and every Channel of Tv in the entire World, talking commenting, arguing, blaming, on Debates of similar topic .. philosophers, purists, optimists, meditative geniuses, creators, musicians, educator of life lessons .. all spoke of ‘One World’ in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did .... it took 19, CoVid 19, to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO! BE SAFE .. BE IN CARE .. BE AWARE .."

Asking his fans not to visit him in Jalsa on his routine Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3470 - To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe."

Amitabh had also shared a video of a Hindi poem which read, "People are suggesting so many cures and treatments, whom should we listen to? One suggests we should use kalonji while another suggests we should stay at home. Many suggest one should not touch anyone without washing hands with soap and water. I thought I must also do as everyone suggests."