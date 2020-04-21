Here's how Alaya F is 'enriching' herself creatively amid coronavirus lockdown

Alaya F who stole the limelight with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman and became the find of the year is making sure to keep her creative side super active in these days of lockdown by doing several things.

Talking about how she’s making the most of her time, Alaya said, "I’m trying to make the best of the time that I have right now by trying to learn as much as possible. I’m focusing on learning things and honing my skills to the best of my ability. I’ve been reading books on acting techniques and self-improvement, watching a plethora of movies, and I’m even going back to practicing things I had learned in film school, like video and photo editing software. In general, I just believe in keeping myself occupied and I always try to be productive."

In her earlier interviews, the actress has also spoken about her love for attending various classes like dance, drama, etc. The actress had said, "If I'm sitting idle, it drives me mad. I feel I need to be doing something: going to a class, or a set, or working on a scene. I think the long hours are worth it. I am obsessed with preparation. It makes me feel energised and comforted."

Alaya made her silver screen debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu which hit the screens on 31st January 2020. Her performance was appreciated by both the audiences and the Indian film industry.