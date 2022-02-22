Here's how Ajay Devgn plans to not forget wedding anniversary with Kajol this year

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the two extremely talented and successful actors, had married each other on February 24, 1999. The couple is proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003 and son Yug born in 2010.

Ahead of their 23rd wedding anniversary on February 24, The 'Singham' actor showed his humorous side on Instagram in his latest post. Ajay shared the picture from the sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan' in 2018 in which the couple had appeared together. In the photo, Ajay can be seen remembering his marriage date as 22nd or 23rd February 1999, and Kajol can be seen shocked in disbelief as she points out its '24th of February, 1999'. Ajay even set a reminder on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Iss baar nahi bhoolunga".



Recently, when the 'My Name Is Khan' actress had appeared on the chat show with Twinkle Khanna, she had revealed how the couple divides their bills. Kajol had said that between her and Ajay, it is ‘more about convenience’. "What works online is more me, and works offline is him", she had added.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is gearing up for his digital debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', a psychological crime drama series that starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4. Ajay portrays the lead character of DCP Rudraveer 'Rudra' Singh in the show, which is an official adaptation of the British show 'Luther' headlined by Idris Elba.

On the other hand, Kajol had made her digital debut with the Netflix family drama 'Tribhanga' in 2021. A relationship drama with a dysfunctional family at its core, the film featured three generations of women reflecting on their life stories and choices. Tanvi Azmi played Kajol's mother while Mithila Palkar portrayed her daughter.