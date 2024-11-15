BOLLYWOOD
Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan's dance in viral video leaves fans in splits.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha once became the talk of the town when they were rumoured to be dating. They are still one of the most talked about pairs in Bollywood. A video is going viral on social media which shows how Big B reacted to Rekha dancing to 'Pardesiya' on stage with Shah Rukh Khan.
In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen trying to imitate Amitabh Bachchan as he grooved with Rekha on the song 'Pardesiya' from the film Mr Natwarlal. They both set the stage on fire with their dance moves. While Rekha stunned in a rose gold saree, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a silver jacket for the performance.
However, it was Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's reactions that caught the audience's attention. While Amitabh was seen trying to focus on the dance, Jaya Bachchan was seen smiling seeing Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan's performance.
Netizens reacted to the viral video. One of the users wrote, "Amitabh be like, in search of gold I lost dimond bruh."I wish they both should have married a very beautiful love and respect both of them have for each other and best on-screen pair, and Rekha ji was a multi-talented person too."Nobody noticed Jaya Bachchan she was very happy." Another wrote, "Mohabbat hamesha Jawan rahti hai."
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story started on the sets of the Bollywood film Do Anjaane in the year 1976. Amitabh was a married man by then. They reportedly had a secret relationship, and in the initial days of their relationship, they used to spend time and meet in a Bungalow that belonged to Rekha’s friend. Though their relationship was a secret, it came into light during the shoot of Ganga Ki Sugandh when Amitabh lost his temper over a co-actor for misbehaving with Rekha. While Amitabh never confessed his feelings publically Rekha has always expressed her love for him in most of the interviews.
