Here's how Aamir Khan 'put his life at stake' in 90s when 'underworld was ruling film industry'

Here's how Aamir Khan 'put his life at stake' in 90s

Aamir Khan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. The actor has given some of the blockbuster movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal, and more. Recently, film producer Mahaveer Jain who is known for films like Ram Setu, Good Luck Jerry, and more, recently recalled the time when the actor ‘put his life at risk’ by refusing to attend a party organized by the underworld in the 90s.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mahveer Jain said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”

The film producer also added that Aamir Khan also refused to endorse a few brands while doing the television show Satyamev Jayate and said, “For almost 3 years, he did not advertise for 4-5 brands which he used to endorse. This is because he felt that ‘Satyamev Jayate’ is a serious show and an ad featuring him, coming in between the show, would reduce its seriousness. So he decided to let go of all endorsements.”

Praising the actor, Mahaveer Jain said, “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing.” Mahaveer Jain is known for backing movies like Uunchai, Ram Setu, Malaal, Khandani Shafakhana, and more.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha wherein he was seen romancing Kareena Kapoor. The actor’s film failed to perform well at the box office and collected only Rs 61 crore at the domestic box office. The actor was recently seen launching the trailer of Carry On Jatta 3 and at the trailer launch event when asked why he hasn’t announced any movie after Laal Singh Chadha, he said, “Today, we should ideally only talk about Carry On Jatta, but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure.”

