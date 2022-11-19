Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty reveals if he will do comedy entertainer without Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar- Suniel Shetty

After Paresh Rawal revealed that Kartik Aaryan will join Hera Pheri 3, several die-hard fans of the series are worried about Hera Pheri 3. From the day Akki stated that he isn't doing the much-delayed laugh-riot, netizens expressed their discontent. Filmgoers want Raju to join the iconic trio with Shyam (Suniel Shetty) and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal). Just like other fans, even Suniel wants Kumar back, and he has stated that he will talk to Akshay about it.

However, in the new developments, Shetty shared what will he do if Kumar disowns his suggestion to join back. While promoting his debut OTT series Dharavi Bank, Suniel spoke to DNA, and there he stated that if Akshay retains his decision about not coming back, he will continue playing the character of Shyam. "Shyam is an iconic character, why would I not want to do the film? The idea is that it should all happen together. But, as I said, it needs to be seen. How they are going to adapt, and what they are going to do." Suniel further added that he has started working again, and he doesn't want to let go of an iconic character like Shyam. "I am working now, and I want to continue working. If there are iconic characters, one would want to work, as it worked previously. Let's see," the actor added.

Before this news of Hera Pheri 3, there was an event in 2015 about the third instalment, with John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and without Akshay. When he was asked to recall that shelved film, Suniel quickly stated, "It wasn't meant to be, and now it is probably meant to be." He further added about the producer, and said, "Firoz Nadiadwala is also a very close friend of mine, and he has been through 10 difficult years. Legendary Nadiadwala's son, a lion-hearted producer."

At last, he concluded that more than Raju and Shyam, Babu Bhaiya is the soul of the film, "I wish him and everybody the best. Agar saath bane, toh aacha hai. Raju Shyam aur Babu bhai ka zinda rehna bahut zaroori hai. Raju aur Shyam ke bina picture ban sakti hai, par Babu bhaiya ke bina nahi ban sakti. He is the soul of the film." Shetty's comeback series Dharavi Bank is currently streaming on MX Player.