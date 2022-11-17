Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty opens up about Kartik Aaryan's character, confirms Freddy star isn't replacing Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Kartik Aaryan- Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is concerned about Akshay Kumar bidding goodbye to Hera Pheri 3, but he confirmed that the makers aren't replacing him with Kartik Aaryan. In another interaction with media, Shetty added that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star has been approached for a different character, and Akshay's absence is a void that will bother them until they discuss and sort it out.

Earlier, it was reported that Suniel responded to news of Kartik replacing Kumar. But, while interacting with Bollywood Hungama, the Darbar star added, "That (getting Akshay back in the film) would be the best thing to happen. There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument." After the release of his upcoming web show Dharavi Bank, Shetty will discuss the matter on priority with makers and Khiladi Kumar.

Discussing Ram Setu star's absence, Shetty added, "That void will always be there. What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I'll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened."

Earlier while interacting with Mid-Day, nation's favourite Anna added, "I don’t know what happened suddenly (that) Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am (done with) Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

He further asserted that the Hera Pheri franchise is incomplete with Raju (the character played by Kumar), "Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place." Suniel's next Dharavi Bank will release on MX Player on November 19.