Hera Pheri 3 star Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police, details inside

CPI (M) leader Md Salim lodged a police complaint against Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal for his ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 10:27 PM IST

Kolkata Police summoned Hera Pheri 3 actor Paresh Rawal for his ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ statement. Police asked him to present him at the Taltala Police Station on December 12.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has lodged a police complaint against Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between the Bengali community and other communities.

The police registered the case against the actor on the basis of a complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Md Salim. Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal’s comments. "Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief," Salim said.

The Hera Pheri actor recently came under fire for a statement he made during an election rally in Gujarat. During his speech addressing the crowd, he said "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he said.

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words. Amidst the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologize.

In response to a user asking him to ‘clarify’, the actor wrote, "Of course, the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still, if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise."

Meanwhile, the Bangla Pokkho organization too protested against the actor over his comment by feeding the cooked fish to Paresh Rawal’s poster. They also said that they would not allow actor`s any movie in any cinema hall of the state.

