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Hera Pheri 3 shelved? Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal-starrer 'will never get made'

Read on to know why Priyadarshan has exited Hera Pheri 3 and why he feels that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal-starrer much-awaited threequel comedy film will never get made.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 06:13 PM IST

Hera Pheri 3 shelved? Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal-starrer 'will never get made'
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri
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Filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is no longer attached to Hera Pheri 3, and believes the Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal-starrer much awaited comedy may never see the light of day due to mounting legal battles and personal disputes. Speaking to HT City, the director confirmed his exit from the project. "What Firoz has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present," he said. Priyadarshan also shared that the threequel might never get made. "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant," he added.

Priyadarshan's statement comes after producer Firoz Nadiadwala told Variety India that the acclaimed director was no longer part of the third instalment. The latest development adds to the growing uncertainty surrounding the much-anticipated film, which has been plagued by legal disputes and behind-the-scenes turmoil. At the heart of the controversy is a claim by Seven Arts International, a South-based production house, which has asserted that it owns the rights to the Hera Pheri franchise and its characters, not Firoz Nadiadwala. The producer has strongly disputed those claims. Earlier, a spokesperson for Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, had told HT City that the rights were acquired from Nadiadwala, with the understanding that he was the rightful owner. 

Hera Pheri 3 was originally expected to reunite the franchise's iconic trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, under Priyadarshan's direction. The project, however, suffered another major setback after both Akshay and Paresh briefly exited the film before eventually returning. Released in 2000, Hera Pheri, directed by Priyadarshan, went on to achieve cult status. Its 2006 sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora, also emerged as a commercial success. While Akshay, Suniel and Paresh were recently seen together in Welcome To The Jungle, another Firoz Nadiadwala production, Hera Pheri 3 continues to remain mired in uncertainty.

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