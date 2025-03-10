Shetty praised Priyadarshan's unparalleled expertise in comedy and storytelling, highlighting his ability to bring out the best in the film.

The highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3 is finally moving forward with the original trio - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty - reuniting for the film.

Suniel shown confidence in the upcoming Hera Pheri 3, citing Priyadarshan as the ideal director for the project. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Shetty praised Priyadarshan's unparalleled expertise in comedy and storytelling, highlighting his ability to bring out the best in the film. He also revealed that Priyadarshan is personally involved in crafting the script, which he described as "extraordinary." When questioned about the film's potential, Shetty's response was concise and optimistic: "Blockbuster."

The film will mark the reunion of the iconic trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who will reprise their roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, respectively. The movie is expected to be shot over a period of six months, from December 2025 to May 2026, and will be released in 2026.

The iconic Hera Pheri franchise, born from the ingenious direction of Priyadarshan, has etched a permanent place in the hearts of comedy lovers. The inaugural film, Hera Pheri, introduced audiences to the misadventures of three hapless individuals, Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and Baburao (Paresh Rawal), whose quest for quick riches culminated in a sidesplitting free-for-all. The movie's impeccable comedic timing has made it a timeless classic.

The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, picked up where the original left off, following the trio as they squandered their newfound wealth, falling prey to a series of outlandish scams. With the franchise's signature brand of slapstick humor firmly intact, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment, Hera Pheri 3.