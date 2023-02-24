Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal reveals if Kartik Aaryan is part of threequel, shares crucial update on film's shoot

Hera Pheri 3/File photo

The cult comedy franchise Hera Pheri is among the most loved series in Hindi cinema and is finally coming back with the third instalment Hera Pheri 3. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal shot for the threequel's promo this week in Mumbai and their picture from the sets went viral on the internet.

In November last year, Paresh Rawal had confirmed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3 and Akshay Kumar too revealed in an interview that he has decided not to be a part of the threequel as he wasn't satisfied with the script. Suniel Shetty and producer Firoz Nadiadwala intervened and the original trio of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shaam returned.

In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal revealed whether Kartik is still part of the film as he told Mid-Day, "As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened."

The veteran actor also told the portal that Hera Pheri 3 will go global. "We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a (long) schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles, as Babu Bhaiya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally."

For the unversed, the Priyadarshan directorial Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit Ramji Rao Speaking, while the sequel Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006 and helmed by Neeraj Vora, was inspired from the Hollywood classic Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.



