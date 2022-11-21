Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan makes cryptic statement amid rumours of him joining cult franchise

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his career witnessed a jaw-dropping boost. He bagged several projects post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He announced Aashiqui 3.

If reports are to be believed, he has also been roped in for Hera Pheri 3. However, official confirmation has not been made yet. On Sunday, Kartik attended the opening ceremony of 53rd edition of the International Festival of India in Goa. He also spoke to the media.

When asked if he’s a part of Hera Pheri 3, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star did not reveal anything. He simply said, "Hera Pheri is my favourite film."

However, recently veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast. A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true.”

For the unversed, Suniel Shetty had reacted on Akshay not being in the movie.

He said while speaking to the media, "I don’t know what happened suddenly (that) Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am (done with) Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me,” Shetty told Mid-Day. He further asserted that Hera Pheri franchise is incomplete with Raju (the character played by Kumar), "Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.