Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan joins Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer comedy franchise, confirms Paresh Rawal

Phir Hera Pheri- Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After giving mega-blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Rooh baba is ready to woo his audience by helming into another successful comedy franchise, Hera Pheri.

Yes, Kartik will be a part of the much-awaited, delayed Hera Pheri 3, and his addition has been confirmed by Baburao Ganpatrao Apte himself. On his Twitter, Paresh Rawal replied to his follower who asked him, "@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that kartik aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3?" the Veteran actor replied him saying, "Yes it's true."

Check out the confirmation

@SirPareshRawal sir

is it true that

kartik aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ?? — AKKI (@itsmeakki09) November 11, 2022

Although Paresh confirmed his presence, there is a lack of clarity on whether he will be an additional cast member of the film, or will he replace one of the actors from the original trio. Hera Pheri 3 will be the direct sequel to Phir Hera Pheri (2005), and it will be the third instalment of the classic comedy franchise that started with Hera Pheri (2000).

Earlier, there were a few media reports that Akshay Kumar met producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and he will reprise his iconic characters Guru Gulab Khatri, Raju, and Rajeev with the sequels of Awara Pagal Deewana, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome respectively. This revelation will surprise filmgoers and fans of the comedy franchise in a big way.

As per trade expert Sumit Kadel, Kartik is the perfect choice for the franchise, and he will add more value to the film. On his Twitter, Sumit wrote, "I was hearing it from quite a sometime that #KartikAaryan will take forward #HeraPheri Franchise... Now Paresh Ji has confirmed that Kartik is on board for #HeraPheri3 .. given the superlative track record of @TheAaryanKartik- he is the right actor for this iconic franchise."

This will be the second time when Kartik star in an Akshay-led film. Earlier, Aaryan replaced Kumar in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and it went on to become one of the highest grosser of 2022.