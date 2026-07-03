'Hera Pheri 3 is dead': Priyadarshan makes BIG statement, explains why Akshay-Paresh-Suniel film won't happen, claims he was 'insulted' by...

Director Priyadarshan explained the reason behind his exit, and asserted that if he'd directed Hera Pheri 3, it would have been a bigger hit than Dhurandhar.

Director Priyadarshan has revealed the real reason why he quit Hera Pheri 3, and also explained why the much-awaited sequel to Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-starrer will never happen. It seems like Hera Pheri 3 is nothing less than a jinx project. Every time the cast and crew come together, igniting the hopes of millions of fans, something happens, and the project gets stuck for some reason. Last year, fans of the franchise got elated when they got to know that the OG director, Priyadarshan, had agreed to the film. However, recently the director announced his exit, and also predicted that the fate of Hera Pheri 3 is doomed.

Priyadarshan reveals producer Firoz Nadiadwalah insulted him

In an interaction with Mid-Day, Priyadarshan highlighted the rift between him and producer Firoz Nadiadwalah. He said, "Firoz told Akshay, ‘You have the rights to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That’s my only request.’ He has insulted me so many times — he told me that my cut of Hera Pheri [2000] looked like a poor man’s version, that he had to edit my five-hour movie.” Priyadarshan revealed that despite these past differences, he agreed to helm Hera Pheri 3.

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Priyadarshan claims he could have made Hera Pheri 3 a bigger hit than Dhurandhar

Driven by the potential of the franchise, Priyadarshan claimed that if he had directed Hera Pheri 3, it could have been a bigger hit than Dhurandhar. He said, "I initially agreed to do the third part with Akshay because I thought I could make one of this country’s biggest franchises. If I had directed it, I could’ve made it bigger than Dhurandhar. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal requested me to make Hera Pheri 3. When I narrated the story to them, they were all excited."

Priyadarshan reveals another legal hurdle in making Hera Pheri 3

The differences aren't the only challenge for Hera Pheri 3. The director revealed that legal issues for the film started right from the announcement in 2025. The Bhooth Bangla director revealed that when Hera Pheri 3 was announced, he got a call from Seven Arts Films’ GP Vijayakumar, warning that if they ever make the film, it will be a violation.

Hera Pheri 2 was sick!

While concluding, Priyadarshan asserted that this is the reason why he said that Hera Pheri 3 'may never see the screens' with the same characters. "You will never see them again as it has too many legal issues. According to me, Hera Pheri was born, Hera Pheri 2 (Phir Hera Pheri) became sick, and Hera Pheri 3 will be dead."