Akshay Kumar was recently seen with his Hera Pheri co-stars, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday. The trio posed for the paparazzi before flying to Surat, sparking speculation among fans about the upcoming Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal joined Akshay Kumar as they traveled to Surat, where Akshay invited his co-stars to visit his Martial Arts Academy. The three actors who starred together in the Hera Pheri franchise directed by Priyadarshan, and the second one directed by Neeraj Vora, are everyone's favourite trio.

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and wrote, "The Dhoom Dhadaka Orchestra is Back!!! But no Hera Pheri this time…just all out Kudo Action! Off to the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament!"

As soon as the video went viral, fans got nostalgic and started speculating that Hera Pheri is back. One of the social media users wrote, "Eagerly waiting for Welcome and Hera Pheri." The second one said, "Our fav TRIO is on track Hopefully soon." The third one commented, "Our fav TRIO is on track Hopefully soon." The fourth one commented, "Anyone's got it for meee."

Meanwhile, director Priyadarshan confirmed reuniting with Akshay Kumar and even disclosed the idea of their upcoming movie. The actor-director duo has created history at the box office, delivering comedy blockbusters Hera Pheri (2000), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and De Dana Dan (2009). In a conversation with Hindustan Times Priyadarshan confirmed that he and Akshay are reuniting for a project after 15 years.

The National Awardee director was busy with his docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, and now he's done with the project. Speaking about his film with Kumar, the director said, "My most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. It has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well." When asked if it would be on the lines of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he said, "That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of magic, the oldest superstition of India."

