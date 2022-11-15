Search icon
Hera Pheri 3: Before Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham- Abhishek Bachchan were singed to replace Akshay Kumar

Do you know seven years ago, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty made a public announcement of Hera Pheri 3 with the new cast before the media?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Hera Pheri 3: Before Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham- Abhishek Bachchan were singed to replace Akshay Kumar
Hera Pheri 3

From the day Paresh Rawal announced that Kartik Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, several die-hard fans of classic comic caper are disappointedly surprised with the new development. The next day after Paresh's tweet, Akshay confirmed his exit from the franchise due to creative differences. 

This confirmation left Kumar's fans shattered. The filmgoers want their Raju back, and #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri become the top trend on Twitter. Well, let us tell you that this is not the first time when the producer Firoz Nadiadwala and the team decided to replace Kumar. Back in 2015, the makers held an event at JW Marriot Hotel, Mumbai, and Hera Pheri 3 was announced. Apart from the OG members, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were introduced into the franchise. 

The film was titled Hera Pheri 3- Based on True Story, and it was directed by Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora. The event was organised to announce the much-awaited film, with John and Abhishek playing Raju Duplicate and Raju Khabri respectively. As per the shelved film, Akshay's character was replaced with two Rajus, and this would create Hera Pheri of identities. The film got shelved, and even the director Neeraj died in 2017. But videos of the event are still there on YouTube. In a video shared by the media portal Newj, we can see the primary cast launching Hera Pheri 3. 

Watch the event

On November 11, Paresh Rawal broke the news to his follower who asked him, "@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that kartik aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3?" the Veteran actor replied him saying, "Yes it's true." The next day, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Awards 2022 on Saturday, November 12, the Ram Setu star said, "Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai (I feel bad as well) that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things." On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. 

IPL 2023: RCB retain 6 overseas players, release Rutherford; Royal Challengers Bangalore's full retention list
