Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal didn't meet to begin film's shoot but for this reason

File Photo

On Tuesday, fans got excited after reports stated that Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back and have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 went viral. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their happiness.

Now, as per the new media report, the Hera Pheri trio met as they are not shooting for the film but for the movie’s promo. As per the Hindustan Times source, “The stars are back and they shot for an announcement promo for Hera Pheri 3. It confirms the fact that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back. The promo will also put to rest all speculations about other actors being cast in the film. The film’s script is underway and the shoot for the film will begin much later.”

He further mentioned, “The makers will be releasing the promo, so that the fans understand that Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original cast.” The source further confirmed that Farhad Samji will be directing the film. He stated, “Then, of course, something changed and producer Firoz Nadiadwala got around to talking to him and the film has finally materialised.”

He added, “After that Firoz was very moved. He felt that if Akshay is so keen on doing the role and that Hera Pheri is so close to his heart, he also needs to make changes and make it happen. Then things moved and today the trio shot the announcement promo.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Read| 'Utasav ki taiyari karo': Twitter users react after Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal start filming Hera Pheri 3