Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal didn't meet to begin film's shoot but for this reason

The Hera Pheri trio Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal met as they are not shooting for the film but for the movie’s promo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 06:24 AM IST

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal didn't meet to begin film's shoot but for this reason
File Photo

On Tuesday, fans got excited after reports stated that Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back and have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 went viral. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their happiness.

Now, as per the new media report, the Hera Pheri trio met as they are not shooting for the film but for the movie’s promo. As per the Hindustan Times source, “The stars are back and they shot for an announcement promo for Hera Pheri 3. It confirms the fact that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back. The promo will also put to rest all speculations about other actors being cast in the film. The film’s script is underway and the shoot for the film will begin much later.”

He further mentioned, “The makers will be releasing the promo, so that the fans understand that Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original cast.” The source further confirmed that Farhad Samji will be directing the film. He stated, “Then, of course, something changed and producer Firoz Nadiadwala got around to talking to him and the film has finally materialised.”

He added, “After that Firoz was very moved. He felt that if Akshay is so keen on doing the role and that Hera Pheri is so close to his heart, he also needs to make changes and make it happen. Then things moved and today the trio shot the announcement promo.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.   

Read| 'Utasav ki taiyari karo': Twitter users react after Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal start filming Hera Pheri 3

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.