'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

In a recent interview with a news publication, Kangana Ranaut, actor-turned-MP, surprised netizens when called Jaya Bachchan one of the 'most dignified women' in the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut has actively spoken about the issues she has with some people in the film industry. She has also addressed, in the past, about tensions with Jaya Bachchan, but, her recent comments have made people think that Kangana Ranaut holds her in nothing but high regard. In a recent interview with News18, Kangana Ranaut, actor-turned-MP, surprised netizens when called Jaya Bachchan one of the 'most dignified women' in the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying, "Jaya Bachchan ji is a very reputed actor in our film industry. Honestly, she's known for her short temper, but at the same time, I'd like to give her the acknowledgment and due credit that in those times… you can imagine that in the 1970s, at a time when women had to roast their skin in (harsh) lighting, she did films like Guddi back then."

She further added, "She sent a message of women empowerment through that. And even after that… she's one of the most dignified women in the film industry. The way she carries herself in Rajya Sabha, I feel very good that we have this kind of representation from the film industry."

Jaya Bachchan, in 2020, after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, had said in Parliament that 'people employed by the film industry are themselves attacking it', referring to Kangana Ranaut's comments.

Addressing her tiff with Jaya Bachchan in the past, Kangana Ranaut said, "That's fine. If we say something to each other… I believe she's elder to us. If she said something to us, we should take it in stride."

