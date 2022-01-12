'Her bodyguard looks better than Sukesh Chandrashekhar': Jacqueline Fernandez trolled after old video surfaces online

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines lately, however, for all the wrong reasons. The B-town diva, who has an interesting lineup of upcoming projects, recently requested media to not circulate pictures that intrude on her privacy after a new image of her with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar went viral on social media.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has previously appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Rs 200 crore money-laundering investigation involving Chandrashekhar and others.

Amid the investigation, several private photos of Jacqueline with Sukesh surfaced online and the diva had been in the news for the same. In the latest picture, Jacqueline was seen flaunting a hickey while Sukesh lovingly planted a kiss on her nose.

Recently, an old video of a chirpy Jacqueline posing for the shutterbugs was shared by celebrity pap Viral Bhayani. The video that was shared on Viral's handle on Tuesday, left netizens annoyed. Social media users targetted the pap and Jacqueline and called her out for doing 'damage control'.

In the throwback video, Jacqueline is seen wearing a red satin dress and happily engaging with the paps who were standing in queue to click photos of her.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to troll Jacqueline over the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. 'Even her bodyguard looks better then sukesh', wrote an Instagram user while another said, "Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe." Yet another user wrote, 'Sukesh kidhar hai bhai… Nahi dik Raha'. "PR working hard at the min I can see," commented another. "Damage control karne ki koshish," commented another user.

Check out the video below:



On late Saturday evening (January 8), an intimate picture of the 36-year-old actor with Chandrashekhar surfaced on the Internet.

Fernandez, whose mother reportedly suffered a heart stroke earlier last week in Bahrain, shared a statement on Instagram, writing that she is going through a tough time and would appreciate people drawing a boundary.

"This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," the Sri Lankan actor said in the statement.

Last year, Fernandez was grilled by the ED multiple times as the agency suspects she is a "beneficiary" of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after conning and extorting money from some high-profile people.