Henry Cavill as Ram, Javier Bardem as Ravana: ChatGPT suggests cast if Adipurush gets remade in Hollywood

What if Adipurush was remade in Hollywood? ChatGPT suggests some international actors who could star in such an adaptation

The trailer of the much-anticipated mythological epic Adipurush was released by its makers on Tuesday. The film, based on the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh among others. The Om Raut film has been a much-discussed, much-debated project for years with fans often dissecting the casting choices, some appreciating them and some criticising.

With the film’s release now just over a month away, we decided to dissect the cast as well and wondered how the film would be if it was made in the West rather than back home. We turned to the current global expert – ChatGPT – to ask it which actors could play the lead roles if Adipurush were remade in Hollywood. Here are the choices given by the chatbot.

Henry Cavill as Lord Ram

Adirpurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, based on Lord Ram. But ChatGPT believes that Henry Cavill, best known for playing Superman, could play the role as well. Saying that “Henry Cavill has a strong and regal presence, along with chiseled features that resemble the traditional depictions of Lord Rama,” the chatbot adds that the actor has the charm and physique for the character as well. Taking note of the British actor’s experience in action, the suggestion adds, “Cavill's experience in action-oriented roles would be an asset in bringing the epic battles of Adipurush to life.”

Javier Bardem as Ravana

Ravana, who is called Lankesh in Adipurush, is played by Saif Ali Khan. For a potential Hollywood remake, ChatGPT picks Oscar winner Spanish actor Javier Bardem, known for his negative roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall. “Bardem's range and ability to convey both menace and nuance make him a strong candidate for the role of Ravana,” says the chatbot. Elaborating on the choice, ChatGPT adds, “Bardem has a commanding screen presence and can effortlessly portray a character with power and authority.” The bot also notes that the actor ‘has showcased his ability to act in different languages’, which may come in handy if the Hollywood adaptation were to retain elements of the original story and include dialogue in Sanskrit.

Charlize Theron as Sita

Going truly global with the international cast of Adipurush, ChatGPT suggests South African actress Charlize Theron for the role of Sita. “Charlize Theron is a versatile actress who has proven her talent in various genres. She could bring strength, grace, and vulnerability to the role of Sita, showcasing her ability to portray a character with depth and resilience,” says the chatbot. The role is being played by Kriti Sanon in the original.

Armie Hammer as Lakshman

A somewhat controversial choice given the actor’s recent travails, but ChatGPT believes that Armie Hammer would be a good fit to play Lakshman in a Hollywood adaptation of Ramayana/Adipurush. “Armie Hammer has a strong and athletic build that would suit the portrayal of Lakshmana. He has a charismatic presence that can capture the essence of the character,” says the chatbot. The recommendation notes that the story requires good chemistry between Ram and Lakshman, which works in Hammer’s favour, who appeared with Cavill in the spy drama The Man from U.N.C.L.E. In Adipurush, Lakshman is played by Sunny Singh.

Ian McShane as Hanuman

Hanuman has been played by several actors, starting with Dara Singh to Satya Dev. In Adipurush, Devdatta Nage essays the character. For a Hollywood adaptation of the story, ChatGPT trusts veteran actor Ian McShane, known for his roles in Deadwood and American Gods. The chatbot says, “Ian McShane has a commanding presence and a deep, authoritative voice that would lend itself well to the role of Hanuman, the faithful devotee of Lord Rama.”

The chatbot concludes that ‘these are just suggestions based on the actors' previous work and their potential suitability for the respective roles’. Adipurush, which has been mounted on a massive Rs 700 crore budget, as per reports, is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It releases on June 16.