Hema Malini was 'embarrassed' to sit on this actor's lap, film became blockbuster, also has an interesting Dharmendra connection

Hema Malini and Dev Anand-starrer blockbuster Johny Mera Naam inspired the title of Dharmendra-starrer Johnny Gaddaar. Read on to know how.

Apart from Dharmendra, Hema Malini also shared amazing chemistry with Dev Anand on screen. The duo acted in several films together including Tere Mere Sapne, Joshila, Shareef Budmaash, Chhupa Rustam, and Amir Garib in the early 1970s. But the movie that started it all was the crime thriller Johny Mera Naam, in which Hema and Dev were paired on-screen for the first time. The 1970 release had a popular soundtrack by Kalyanji-Anandji and its songs Pal Bhar Ke Liye and O Mere Raja are still admired by music aficionados.

While speaking at an event celebrating Dev Anand's 100th birth anniversary in Jaipur in September 2023, Hema Malini recalled how the shooting of O Mera Raja became embarrassing for her. She shared that they were shooting near Nalanda in Bihar and were supposed to sit in a sky trolley for one part of the song. The Dream Girl actress said, "There was a scene where we were supposed to go in the rope chair. The sequence was such that he is sitting already and I have to sit in another chair but because I miss it, he makes me sit on his lap. That was very embarrassing for me, in real life also, and in the film also I am feeling very uncomfortable."

She further added that as the power got disconnected, she got stuck with him and had to sit on his lap in the rope chair. "So the shot started and the rope chair was moving but right in the middle, it stopped. The electricity was gone. I said ‘Dev saab, I can’t sit like this’. I didn’t want to put my whole weight on his lap. It was very very uncomfortable", Hema concluded.

Johny Mera Naam went on to become the highest-grossing India film of 1970. The Vijay Anand directorial also inspired the title of Dharmendra-starrer Johnny Gaddaar. In one of the scenes in the 2007 film, the traitor Neil Nitin Mukesh has to check-in to a hotel and as he sees Johny Mera Naam being played on a TV on the reception desk, he uses the fake name Johnny, giving the title Johnny Gaddaar to the Sriram Raghavan.

Meanwhile, 18 years after the crime thriller, Dharmendra has reunited with Sriram Raghavan for the upcoming war-drama Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Ikkis is slated to release in the cinemas on December 25, coinciding with Christmas.

