Hema Malini shared suggestions to the Baghban makers to enhance her on-screen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2003 film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini played an elderly couple Raj Malhotra and Pooja Malhotra in the 2003 emotional family drama Baghban. In a recent interview, the late director Ravi Chopra's wife Renu Chopra shared how the Seeta Aur Geeta actress shared suggestions to enhance her on-screen chemistry with the Don actor in the film.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Renu said, "There was a scene where she was getting ready, standing in front of a mirror. At that time, Raj comes from behind and upon seeing her says, 'Wow.' Hema asked me to stitch her blouse a bit tight so that, when Amit ji comes, he can fasten the blouse tightly. She said, 'That touch would give me the look I want'; one that conveyed, 'He’s touched me. After so many years of being married, it meant so much.' She is a very romantic person in real life."

Renu also revealed that Hema was not the first choice to play Pooja Malhotra in Baghban. The role was first offered to Tabu, who loved the story but declined the film as she didn't wish to play the mother of four children. She also stated that Tabu's aunt later scolded her for refusing Baghban stating, "Ye chhappal nikalke tumhare sir pe marungi. Why did you say no to this film?".

Made in Rs 10 crore, Baghban was a commercial success as it earned Rs 45 crore at the global box office. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's four sons were played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, and Nasir Khan. Salman Khan played their adopted sen in a special appearance. Baghban went on to achieve a cult status over the years.