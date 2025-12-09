Hema Malini to host a second prayer meet for Dharmendra with daughters Esha Deol and Ahana? Here’s what we know

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. His wife, Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol will host a prayer meet in Delhi on December 11, 2025, giving fans a chance to pay tribute and celebrate his life and legacy.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. Hema Malini, his wife, after Mumbai, is now going to hold a prayer meeting in Delhi to honour him. Their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, are also going to participate. The prayer meeting has been planned for December 11, 2025, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. The late actor will be remembered by fans and well-wishers who will be able to participate in the event.

A chance for fans to remember:

This will be the second prayer meet for Dharmendra. The first one took place in Mumbai on November 27, and several friends from the film industry were present at this event. Moreover, Hema Malini had a private Gita Paath (recitation of the Gita) done at her residence earlier in honour of Dharmendra. By organising this event in Delhi, the family is granting permission to the fans residing outside the city of Mumbai to show their last tribute and to join in the celebration of his life.

Family, respect, and tribute:

The ritual of prayer held in the meeting illustrates the way Hema Malini and her daughters intend to pay tribute to Dharmendra with love and respect. It allows the whole public to recall his great artistic works and express their fondness for the famous actor. The gathering serves as a recollection of the family tie and the respect which people still have for Dharmendra, albeit he is no more.

The prayer meeting in Delhi will serve as an additional chance for the fans and the well-wishers to pay their last respects to the late actor and to celebrate his life. It symbolises the love, respect, and strong family ties, while also allowing the fans to share their memories of the film star whose films will forever be appreciated.