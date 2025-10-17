FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini spoke to stepson Sunny Deol for first time 10 years after marriage with Dharmendra, reason will shock you

Hema Malini and Sunny Deol began speaking nearly ten years after her marriage to his father Dharmendra and it was Dimple Kapadia who played a key role in making that conversation happen.

Aman Wadhwa

Oct 17, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

Hema Malini spoke to stepson Sunny Deol for first time 10 years after marriage with Dharmendra, reason will shock you
Hema Malini and Sunny Deol
Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980, despite the fact that Dharmendra was already married and had four children with his first wife Prakash Kaur - Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol, and Vijeta Deol. Although the Satyakam actor maintained his bond with his first family, the Baghban actress wasn't welcomed in the same way. She later revealed that it wasn't until nearly a decade after her marriage that she had a proper conversation with Sunny and even then, it was all about her directorial debut film.

When Hema decided to make her first film Dil Aashna Hai, she decided to cast Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. Dimple and Sunny were quite close at that time. As Hema wanted to shoot a paragliding sequence with some risk involved, Dimple called Sunny on the sets of the 1992 film. Sunny then spoke to his stepmother Hema to ensure Dimple's safety in the scene.

Talking about this incident in her biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, the veteran actress said, "I wanted to shoot a paragliding scene with Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia in Dil Aashna Hai, and there was an aeroplane scene which was required for a song sequence", adding that the pilot met with an accident a few days before the shoot. Hema added, "Dimple was very scared to do the shoot. She informed Sunny, and out of concern, Sunny came and met me. I assured Sunny that she would be safe, and that's when I started talking to him."

There are still some cracks in the Deol family as Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol did not attend the wedding of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol in 2023. In a recent interview with ABP Live, Bobby Deol reveals that Dharmendra lives with his first wife Prakash Kaur at their Khandala farmouse. Hema Malini lives in her own home in Mumbai.

READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

