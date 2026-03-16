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Did Mamata Banerjee violate Model Code of Conduct by announcing release of DA arrears, hike in honorariums to muezzins, purohits minutes?

Did Mamata violate Model Code of Conduct by announcing release of DA arrears?

Hema Malini slams Oscars for not including Dharmendra in In Memoriam segment: 'What a shame for them to have overlooked him'

Hema Malini slams Oscars for not including Dharmendra in In Memoriam segment

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Hema Malini slams Oscars for not including Dharmendra in In Memoriam segment: 'What a shame for them to have overlooked him'

Hema Malini has shared that Dharmendra wouldn't have cared about the Oscars. She said, "He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars? Both of us, we were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 06:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Hema Malini slams Oscars for not including Dharmendra in In Memoriam segment: 'What a shame for them to have overlooked him'
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
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Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, didn't find a mention in the In Memoriam segment at the 98th Academy Awards held on March 15 (March 16 morning in India) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The tribute segment at this year's Oscars ran for 15 minutes longer than in previous years with special remembrances for Hollywood legends Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford. Despite the extended runtime, Dharmendra's name was absent from the broadcast. 

The Sholay star, however, was included in the official online list of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) alongside five other Indian film personalities - actors Saroja Devi, Manoj Kumar, Jayasree Kabir, Kota Srinivasa Rao and documentary filmmaker S Krishnaswamy. Indian fans were hugely disappointed after Bollywood's He-Man was not honoured in the live broadcast at the 98th Academy Awards, especially when Dharmendra had received a tribute at the 79th BAFTA Awards held in London in February 2026, where he was the only Indian actor included in the In Memoriam montage.

Now, Hema Malini has reacted to Dharmendra's snub from Oscars 2026. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actress-turned-politician said, "It is a shame, of course. A shame for them to have overlooked an actor who means so many things to so many people in many parts of the world. Dharamji was known and recognised everywhere." Though, she also added that Dharmendra wouldn't have cared about the Oscars. "He never got too many awards during his lifetime. Why should he care about the Oscars? Both of us, we were happy to be loved in our country. But awards always eluded him. Even I didn’t get any award for my best performances in Lal Patthar and Meera", she concluded.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s career spanned across six decades and over 300 films. Affectionately dubbed the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema for his rugged physique and striking looks, he was a rare actor who mastered every genre, from romance to action, comedy, and drama, establishing himself as a versatile performer. Some of his most iconic films include Satyakam, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Charas, Pratiggya, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

READ | Real reason why Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan has been retitled to Maatrubhumi: 'It was never an overnight decision'

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