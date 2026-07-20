Hema Malini slammed for saying CJP protests 'make no sense', netizens say 'Tum Kent RO ke chullu bhar paani me doob maro'

BJP MP and actress Hema Malini has faced massive backlash for saying the Cockroach Janta Party should have opted for dialogue instead of protests. Critics pointed out that the CJP has been seeking talks for the past two months, alleging that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government failed to respond.

The opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session witnessed protests spilling into the streets of central Delhi as demonstrators participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Chalo Sansad march clashed with security personnel. Amid the political uproar, BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini questioned the purpose of the protests. She said such issues should be addressed through dialogue, asserting that the Narendra Modi-led government has undertaken significant work for the country's youth and education sector. However, her remarks have triggered criticism on social media, with several users slamming the Sholay actress.

Talking to the reporters outside the Parliament, Hema Malini said, "Agar kuch problem hai toh achchi tarah se discuss karni chahiye. Aise protest karne se toh koi kaam nahi hoga. Desh ke jitne yuva hain, education system hai, iske liye hamari Modi sarkaar humesha saath raha hai (If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them)."

She further added, "Abhi ye joh aap protest kar rahe hain iska koi matlab hi nahi hai. Itna hi main kahungi, baat karke solve karna chahiye (The protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue)." The video of Hema Malini's statement, shared by ANI on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked a backlash online, with the comments section flooded by users criticising the actor-politician for what many described as "baseless" remarks.

One netizen wrote, "Tum Kent RO ke chullu bhar paani me doob maro," in a jibe at Malini, referring to her long-standing association with Kent RO as the brand's ambassador. Another added, "You ignorant dumb***, the dialogue was the first thing which CJP had requested. Your incompetent and failure of a govt can't even provide that. Did they not brief you about all of this? Go back to acting, this isn't for you." "Dream Girl Hema Malini is still living in her dreams. Please come back to reality," read another comment.

#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini says, “If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them… pic.twitter.com/4HQqf90fqk July 20, 2026

An X user said, "Can BJP tell what's the way to speak with them properly. People asked politely for accountability, you ignored them, then you laughed on them. They have been asking from two months. You listened when they came to parliament in numbers." "Govt ki ek aur toti boli...Why did no one from govt or you go and meet the protestors at Jantar Mantar? Why didn’t you all put pressure on PM & HM to sack education minister?," questioned another netizen.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had organised the march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding reforms in the education sector and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The demonstration coincided with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, leading to heightened security measures in central Delhi and around the Parliament complex.

READ | Viral video: Prakash Raj waves Indian constitution during CJP Chalo Sansad march - Watch