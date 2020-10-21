Hema Malini shares pictures from her 72nd birthday celebrations, leaves fans awestruck

On Wednesday, actress-politician Hema Malini treated her fans with a few pictures of husband-actor Dharmendra and her two daughters Ahana and Esha Deol. The 'Dream Girl' star, who recently celebrated her 72nd birthday with her family, took to social media to share glimpses from her birthday celebrations.

"Time to share a few of my birthday photos with all of you!" wrote Hema Malini.

Time to share a few of my birthday photos with all of you! pic.twitter.com/kwyZBdNvFj October 20, 2020

In pictures that she shared, Hema Malini can be seen twinning with Dharmendra in blue.

While Hema looks beautiful in a blue and white striped suit, Dharmendra complements her look by sporting blue jeans, a white shirt, and a matching blue waistcoat.

In another photograph shared by the yesteryear actor, Hema can be seen in a soft pink saree with a matching blouse while Dharmendra looks classy in a white shirt.

The evergreen couple`s pictures on Twitter have left fans awe-struck. "The most beautiful couple," a user tweeted. "Lovely pictures. Miss seeing you both together in films," another user commented.

Hema also shared a family picture on her Twitter handle. All four -- Dharmendra, Ahana, Esha, and Hema herself, can be seen seated on a sofa as they pose for the photograph.

Earlier, the veteran star took to her social media handle to wish actress Rekha, who recently turned 66. The 'Dream Girl' shared pictures of her with the evergreen beauty and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday” wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend!"

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, have co-starred in numerous films including "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Charas" and "Dream Girl". They got married in August 1979.