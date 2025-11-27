FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini shares FIRST post after Dharmendra's death, pens emotional note for her 'Dharam Ji': 'After years of togetherness I am left with...'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. At the time, Dharmendra was already a married man and a father of four kids, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. However, despite the challenges, the two actors fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Hema Malini shares FIRST post after Dharmendra's death, pens emotional note for her 'Dharam Ji': 'After years of togetherness I am left with...'
Hema Malini, 5 days after her husband, Dharmendra's death, has finally broken her silence, paying a heartfelt tribute to the late superstar on her social media account. Sharing two photos, one of a young Dharmendra and one from their recent anniversary celebration, Hema Malini wrote an emotional post, honouring her husband of over four decades. 

Hema Malini shares firs post after her husband Dharmendra's death

In a tribute message for him, Hema Malini wrote, "Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them."

She further wrote, "As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever. My personal loss is indescribable, and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments."

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's marriage

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. At the time, Dharmendra was already a married man and a father of four kids, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. However, despite the challenges, the two actors fell in love, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to health complications. The superstar initially showed signs of improvement; however, he passed away on November 24. 

