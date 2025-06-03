BOLLYWOOD
Jeetendra was dating Shobha Kapoor at that time, and Hema Malini was famously in love with Dharmendra. Despite this, Hema Malini and Jeetendra’s families decided to host their wedding at a temple in Chennai. Naturally, things did not go as planned.
Superstars Hema Malini and Dharmendra recently celebrated 45 years of marital bliss. The couple, who serve as an inspiration to many young people in love, did not have an easy way to the aisle with family drama and complications arising at every turn. However, despite the struggles, Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 and are still happily married and in love. Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in May 1980. At the time of his marriage to Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. They both had four children, including film stars Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. In such a situation, Hema Malini's parents were completely against this marriage and wanted to keep their daughter away from Dharmendra. They even arranged Hema Malini's marriage with none other than superstar Jeetendra.
As per media reports, Jeetendra's close friend Ram Kamal Mukherjee, in his book Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, mentioned how Jeetendra never wanted to marry Hema Malini because he knew she loved Dharmendra. He told his friend, "I don't want to marry Hema. I don't love her, and she doesn't love me. But my family wants to, so I can, and she is a very nice girl."
Jeetendra was dating Shobha Kapoor at that time, and Hema Malini was famously in love with Dharmendra. Despite this, Hema Malini and Jeetendra’s families decided to host their wedding at a temple in Chennai. Naturally, things did not go as planned. When Dharmendra got to know about the secret wedding, he reached Chennai without any delays, and hindered the wedding.
A drunk Dharmendra created a ruckus at the wedding venue, which led Hema Malini's father to shout at him, "You are married, get out of my daughter’s life." Dharmendra, however, refused to budge and asked for permission to talk to Hema Malini alone.
Hema Malini’s father allowed her to talk to Dharmendra alone. Hema Malini, after she chatted with the actor, asked for some time to rethink her wedding with Jeetendra, which made the latter's family extremely angry.
When Jeetendra's parents asked Hema Malini to decide her future on the spot, she refused to marry Jeetendra. This controversy soon abated, leading Dharmendra and Hema Malini to marry in 1980. The two are parents to Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.
