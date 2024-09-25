Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Many Bollywood villains send a chill down your spine when you see them on screen. Whether it was Amrish Puri as Mogambo or Pran as Sher Khan in Zanjeer, all these villains instilled fear in the audience. However, do you know that Bollywood's dream girl Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain?

The villain Hema Malini was scared of has acted in 380 films over a span of over 60 years. For almost 28 years, he ruled as the leading villain in Bollywood films. The actor we are talking about is Prem Chopra.

Hema Malini and Prem Chopra worked together in the movie Raja Jani which was released in the year 1972. It is loosely based on the 1956 American film Anastasia and was itself remade in Tamil in 1983 as Adutha Varisu. Directed by Mohan Segal, and written by S. Ali Raza, the film starred Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Premnath, Prem Chopra, Johnny Walker, Durga Khote, Sajjan, Helen and Bindu.

During her appearance on a television reality show, Hema Malini revealed that whenever Prem Chopra used to look at her, she used to get filled with fear. In the TV show, when Hema Malini was asked by the anchor which villain in Bollywood she feared the most, Hema Malini named Prem Chopra. Referring to a hit song Kitna maza aa raha hai from the film Raja Jani, she said, "We were shooting for the film in Udaipur and in the whole film there was one song 'Kitna Maza Aa Raha Hai'. Very beautiful song. I was romancing Prem Chopra in the song to make Dharmendra jealous in the film. However, Prem Chopra was so happy that he actually started behaving like a hero and Dharmendra ji used to get very irritated seeing it." Raja Jani became the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

While Hema Malini and Dharmendra were not married at the time, they both were in love with each other and soon got married in 1980. The couple together converted to another religion to legitimize their relationship as Dharmendra was still married to Prakash Kaur. The couple is now living happily together and has two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

