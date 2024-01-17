Hema Malini says whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration: 'Artistes are singing Ram songs'

Hema Malini is set to present a dance drama based on the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' in Ayodhya.

BJP MP Hema Malini is set to present a dance drama based on the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' in Ayodhya as part of the festivities leading up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

While spekaing to ANI, Hema Malini said in a video message, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time. I am going to perform in the Ramayana as Sita. This programme has been organised by Swami Rambhadracharya... He has organised a 10-day programme. I am fortunate to be here during this time... The whole of Bollywood is 'Ramamay'... The artists are singing Ram songs. I also sang a Ram Bhajan last year... Everybody is preparing everything on Ram..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has attracted considerable attention, with numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad being invited to partake in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Destiny had decided that a grand temple of Lord Ram will be built in Ayodhya and it chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this, BJP stalwart L K Advani has said in an article to be published in a special edition of the ‘Rashtra Dharma’ magazine next week.

In his article ‘Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti’, Advani referred to the ‘Rath Yatra’ he took out 33 years ago for Ram temple construction and said he believes the Ayodhya movement was the “most decisive and transformative event” in his political journey which allowed him to “re-discover India and, in the process, re-understand himself”.

The BJP veteran, who was at the forefront of the Ram temple agitation, also remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he is feeling his absence ahead of the grand consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Today the Rath Yatra completed 33 years. When we started the Rath Yatra on the morning of September 25, 1990, we did not know that the faith in Lord Ram with which we were starting this Yatra would take the form of a movement in the country,” a source quoted Advani as saying in his article.