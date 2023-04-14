Hema Malini says sorry after facing backlash for calling Bihu 'festival of Bihar'

Hema Malini

Bihu is a famous festival in Assam. Rongali Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese new year. However, Hema Malini aka ‘Dream Girl’ recently shared a few pictures on and while wishing her fans, mistakenly termed Bihu as the festival of Bihar which invited criticism and the actress got trolled. However, now the actress issued an apology for the same.

On April 13, the actress shared a few pictures and wished her fans and said, “It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New Year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar), and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month.”

It is the Harvest season now. Tamizh Puthandu (New year), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Bihar) and Pohela Baisakh or Naba Barsha (Bengal) are some of the festivals celebrated. Wish you all a wonderful festival month pic.twitter.com/dSabiw5ZjF April 13, 2023

The actress got trolled for her tweet. One of the comments read, “Ma'am better you improve your social science.... Bihu is celebrated in Assam not in Bihar... Even After coming to Assam as a guest, you don't know about Bihu that's really not acceptable. Shame on you.” Another tweet read, “Madam I am very sad to inform you that #Bihu is the emotion, feeling, pride, and dignity of our #Assam. Correct it if you can.”

After realizing her mistake, on Friday, Hema Malini took to her official Twitter account and apologized for calling Bihu a festival of Bihar and tweeted, “By mistake, I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, the festival of Assam.”

By mistake I have put Bihu is a festival celebrated in Bihar. I am sorry! That should read Bihu, festival of Assam pic.twitter.com/WTjxEwkmPe — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2023

Hema Malini is not only an actress but also a politician. The actress is currently serving as a member of Lok Sabha and represents Mathura constituency since 2014 and was a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 2011 to 2012.

Hema Malini made her debut in the film Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968 and went on to feature in numerous Bollywood films. The actress was later known as ‘Dream Girl’ and was also featured in one of the movies with the same name. The actress has given some of the most memorable movies like Sholay Baghban and many more. The actress got married to Dharmendra in 1980 and has two daughters from her marriage named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.