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Hema Malini says Esha Deol, Ahana Deol are struggling after Dharmendra's death: 'Both my daughters are very upset'

Hema Malini revealed that daughters Esha and Ahana Deol continue to struggle with Dharmendra's death, saying the void left by the veteran actor can never be filled.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 12:43 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Hema Malini says Esha Deol, Ahana Deol are struggling after Dharmendra's death: 'Both my daughters are very upset'
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Months after the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, his wife Hema Malini has opened up about the family's grief. Speaking about the loss, Hema revealed that daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol continue to struggle emotionally as they come to terms with their father's absence.

The actor-politician also recalled the emotional ceremony where she accepted Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan on his behalf.

Hema Malini recalls emotional award ceremony

Remembering the ceremony, Hema said she could feel Dharmendra's presence during the event. She also spoke about how emotional Ahana became.

"I could see my daughter Ahana was crying like anything. Because he has given so much love to the family, and my daughters are mad about him. I have five grandchildren today, and each of them is so fond of him. I am really fortunate to have worked with him in so many films and then get him as my life partner also. It's a blessing; it's a God intervention. Today, when he is not there, I am going on a lonely track, remembering him always, why these things happened."

'I miss his beautiful smile and voice'

Hema said that she continues to miss Dharmendra and finds it difficult to speak about his death.

"I miss his beautiful smile, attractive face and his voice. Even today, I feel he is there, but he's not physically present. I feel very uncomfortable talking about it. He was very fond of family, of all of us staying together. He always kept saying, 'Stay together. Never be alone. Always be with the children.'"

Speaking about her daughters, she added, "I am happy, but at the same time I feel very sad when I see both my daughters deeply hurt and very, very upset that Papa is not around. That void can never be fulfilled."

Dharmendra died at 89

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in November 2025 after a health scare. Rumours about his death began circulating online at the time, but his family denied them and later brought him home as he recovered.

The veteran actor eventually died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His death sent shockwaves through the film industry, with several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, paying tribute to him.

Hema dismisses rumours of family rift

Dharmendra was survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. After his death, Sunny and Hema held separate prayer meetings, leading to speculation about a possible rift within the family. Hema later dismissed the rumours and said the family continues to share a close bond.

Esha also showed her support for her half-brothers by attending special screenings of Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Bobby Deol's Bandar.

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