Hema Malini says Dharmenda is 'being continuously monitored' as his health gets critical: 'I request you all to...'

Veteran actress Hema Malini has shared an update with regards to her husband, veteran superstar Dharmendra amid his recent health concerns. She took to her Instagram, shared a photo of the Johnny Gaddaar actor, and penned a long note in the caption, expressing her gratitude to the people concerned for his health.

The Dream Girl actress wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery." In the comments section, sevearal netizens sent their best wishes to Dharmendra for his speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol visited him at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday. While Sunny was seen arriving at the hospital along with his sons Karan and Rajveer as he hid his face from the media cameras, Bobby came with his wife. Salman Khan also paid a visit to the veteran actor, and was seen in his Battle of Galwan look.

Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is said to be suffering from breathing difficulties. A week ago, his second wife, Hema Malini had assured the media during his earlier hospital visit that he was alright. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor lives at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

For the unversed, Dharmendra and Hema Malini starred together in several iconic films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Jugnu, and The Burning Train, among many others. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry not only created timeless cinematic moments but also blossomed into a real-life romance that made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. They share two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

