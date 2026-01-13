Hema Malini reveals REAL REASON why she hasn't watched Dharmendra's last film Ikkis: 'I can’t see, it will be too...'

West Bengal Nipah virus scare: Two nurses 'very critical', all you need to know about causes and symptoms
Hema Malini has admitted that she hasn't watched her husband, Dharmendra's, last film, Ikkis, and also revealed the real reason why she chose to avoid it.
It's been 13 days since Dharmendra's last film, war drama Ikkis, released in cinemas, and his second wife, Hema Malini, has not seen it yet. In a recent interview, Hema made a heartfelt confession about the Agastya Nanda-starrer, based on the life of 1971 India-Pakistan war hero Arun Khetarpal. In the Sriram Raghavan-directed, Dharmendra played the role of Arun's father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal. The movie opened with positive reviews, but it underperformed at the box office. One of the major reasons for the praises was Dharmendra's final on-screen appearance and his performance. However, Hema Malini, who has openly expressed admiration for him several times, has revealed that she has not seen Ikkis yet, and there's a personal reason for it.
Hema Malini on why she hasn't watched Ikkis yet
In an interview with Screen, Hema made a heartfelt confession about skipping Ikkis because she has not found the courage to do so. The veteran actress-politician added, "I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now; it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing."
Also read: Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'
About Ikkis
Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in key roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film was originally scheduled for December 25, clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, due to the Dhurandhar wave, the film was postponed to January 1, 2026. Made in the reported budget of Rs 60 crore, the film, which is running in cinemas, has grossed Rs 37 crore worldwide. Till Border 2, Ikkis is expected to stay afloat at the box office.