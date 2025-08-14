Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini reveals her real-life romance with Dharmendra fired up their chemistry in Sholay: 'Sometimes there were problems...'

In Sholay, Hema Malini's Basanti falls in love with Dharmendra's character, but in real life, too, while shooting for the film, the two co-stars were visibly enamored with each other. In an interview, speaking about her chemistry with Dharmendra, Hema Malini said, "He was very fond of me."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

Hema Malini reveals her real-life romance with Dharmendra fired up their chemistry in Sholay: 'Sometimes there were problems...'

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, written by Salim–Javed, and starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar, is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time. On August 15, Sholay is all set to complete 50 years. The film, which was initially declared a flop, later became one of the highest-grossing hits in Indian cinema history. Sholay, even after all these years, is still appreciated for the crackling on-screen chemistry of Basanti, played by Hema Malini, and Veeru, played by Dharmendra. Now, in a recent interview, Hema Malini shared that it was her real-life romance with Dharmendra that improved their chemistry in the film.

Were Hema Malini and Dharmendra dating during the shoot of Sholay? 

In Sholay, Hema Malini's Basanti falls in love with Dharmendra's character, but in real life, too, while shooting for the film, the two co-stars were visibly enamoured with each other. In an interview with NDTV, speaking about her chemistry with Dharmendra, Hema Malini said, "He was very fond of me as I was of him. We had a lovely relationship because we had worked on so many movies together. We shared so much with each other – sometimes there were problems, sometimes it was happiness. Eventually, friendship led to love, maybe that’s what was reflected on the big screen too, in the film," adding, "It’s natural, isn’t it? A lovely friendship ultimately leads to love and care for each other."

Was Dharmendra married when he fell in love with Hema Malini?

Dharmendra and Hema Malini collaborated on many films together; however, it was on the sets of Sholay that their deep friendship transformed into love. At the time, Dharmendra was already married with children, but that didn't stop him from falling head over heels in love with Hema Malini. 

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980 and have two children, Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol Vohra (born 1985).

READ | 'Rekha asked to meet me in same studio where they shoot Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati': Parineeta star recalls life-changing first meeting with actress

