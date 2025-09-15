Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason: 'I felt very...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 healthy Indian oats recipes for balanced vegetarian diet: From dosa to laddu, tikki

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child? Sources say baby’s reportedly due in…

Don’t have time to exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's THIS simple workout hack for burning calories and losing weight

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home

ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on SC order on Waqf Amendment Act?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason: 'I felt very...'

Hema Malini revealed that she was once rejected for a Tamil film for being “too slim,” a setback that initially upset her but later shaped her journey in cinema.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Hema Malini reveals being rejected from Tamil film for shocking reason: 'I felt very...'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress Hema Malini had once opened up about an early setback in her career, revealing how she was rejected for a Tamil film because she was considered ‘too slim.’

The legendary actress reflected on how this experience, though disappointing at the time, shaped her journey in the film industry. During her early appearance on the popular talk show “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,” Hema revealed she was offered a role in a Tamil film. Although she had started working on it, the project didn’t move forward because the material wasn’t strong, and she was new to acting at the time. Her expressions and dialogue delivery, shaped by dance, didn’t match the expectations of the filmmaker, and her slim physique was considered a drawback for the South Indian audience of that era.

Hema Malini admitted that being rejected for the role initially felt like a personal failure and left her upset.

The ‘Sholay’ actress recalled, “There was an offer in Tamil film. I started the work. But somehow the material was not good. Because those days, there was no acting school. So, I was absolutely so new to this acting field. I only knew dance. Through dance, whatever expression I do or whatever dialogue I say, it was like that. But they somehow found I am not very correct. And I was very slim. I should say slim or thin. I don't know. I was very thin.”

“For the south audience, you know, those days the heroines were quite the healthy type. I was not like that. So, this was the drawback. So, it was good that I didn't do it. But at that time, I was thinking why did I do it? All these offers came. Because it was like a failure for me. I could not. They rejected me and all this. I felt very upset about it.”

The celebrity talk show, hosted by Farooq Shaikh, honored Hema Malini’s remarkable journey, with family and friends highlighting her disciplined lifestyle and enduring love for dance. The episode also included touching messages from renowned celebrities, including Jeetendra and Dharmendra, making it a heartfelt tribute to the actress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends me
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of...
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed in broad daylight
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India: 'Sergio Gor not qualified'
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE