Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Hema Malini shared how a director made her feel uncomfortable when he asked her to remove her saree pin.

Speaking to Lehren, Hema Malini said, "He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘Saree niche gir jayegi’ (the saree will fall down). They said that’s what we want." The actress added that she doesn't wish to work more in films now due to the challenges involved with filmmaking these days.

The Dream Girl actress was last seen in the romantic drama Shimla Mirchi, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles and had a delayed release after five years. The veteran actress has been busy in her political career as she has represented the Mathura constituency in Lok Sabha since 2014.



The 74-year-old actress also revealed in the same interview that Raj Kapoor offered her the leading role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her first as she said, "He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it." The romantic drama film starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman and the latter was even nominated at the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.In her acting career, Hema Malini starred opposite Dharmendra in multiple movies and the duo made one of the most successful pairs in the Hindi film industry. Some of their films included Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, Pramod Chakravorty's Dream Girl, Ravi Chopra's The Burning Train, and Kamal Amrohi's Razia Sultan.

The two actors tied the knot with each other in 1980, 26 years after his first marriage to Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was only 19 years old. The 87-year-old actor shares four children with his first wife: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol. He also shares two daughters with Hema, named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.



