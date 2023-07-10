Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Headlines

Islamic State leader Osama al-Muhajer killed in US drone strike in Syria

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Apple iPhone 13 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, available at Rs 20,999

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple files new patents for its most expensive product, it is not Apple Vision Pro

Islamic State leader Osama al-Muhajer killed in US drone strike in Syria

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Anant Ambani 108 kg weight loss: 10 things to know

Rare, unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Super flop films by megastars that were supposed to be superhits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

UP Civic Polls: Voters lined up outside polling booth in GB Nagar to cast their votes

DNA | Ground report from Australian temples

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Homebollywood

bollywood

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Hema Malini shared how a director made her feel uncomfortable when he asked her to remove her saree pin.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Speaking to Lehren, Hema Malini said, "He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘Saree niche gir jayegi’ (the saree will fall down). They said that’s what we want." The actress added that she doesn't wish to work more in films now due to the challenges involved with filmmaking these days. 

The Dream Girl actress was last seen in the romantic drama Shimla Mirchi, which featured Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles and had a delayed release after five years. The veteran actress has been busy in her political career as she has represented the Mathura constituency in Lok Sabha since 2014.


The 74-year-old actress also revealed in the same interview that Raj Kapoor offered her the leading role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram to her first as she said, "He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it." The romantic drama film starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman and the latter was even nominated at the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

In her acting career, Hema Malini starred opposite Dharmendra in multiple movies and the duo made one of the most successful pairs in the Hindi film industry. Some of their films included Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, Pramod Chakravorty's Dream Girl, Ravi Chopra's The Burning Train, and Kamal Amrohi's Razia Sultan. 

The two actors tied the knot with each other in 1980, 26 years after his first marriage to Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was only 19 years old. The 87-year-old actor shares four children with his first wife: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol. He also shares two daughters with Hema, named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

READ | When Hema Malini revealed why she never met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur: 'I didn't want to disturb...'

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Asha Malviya, cyclist who is on pan-India solo bicycle journey for women's safety and empowerment

Himachal rains: Five dead in landslides, fresh red alert of extremely heavy rainfall issued for 10 districts

Tom Cruise impresses desi fans with his ‘perfect’ Hindi during Mission Impossible 7 promotions: ‘He is so cute’

Inspired by tricolour: Railway Minister says new Vande Bharat Express will be saffron in colour

Sawan 2023: 5 tips to keep in mind while fasting during Shravan somwar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE