Hema Malini tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980, 26 years after his first marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954.

Hema Malini celebrates his 76th birthday on October 16 this year. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood was one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema in her heydays. Apart from her incredible performances in blockbusters like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Johnny Mera Naam, Kranti, Satte Pe Satta, and Baghban among others, Hema Malini is also a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer. The actress has given mesmerising stage performances across India, but still regrets that her husband and superstar Dharmendra hasn't seen her performing on stage.

When Hema Malini came to the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, she revealed that Dharmendra hasn't seen any of her stage performances. "My stage performances, he hasn’t seen any of them, though it is so popular all over. He feels I look very different on the stage, from somewhere else and I don’t belong to him, so he doesn’t want to see", she added.

In the same interview, she talked about Dharmendra's absence in their married life. Hema stated, "He is there just to take a few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. He doesn’t want them to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and asks about what they are doing, and their studies."

Hema Malini tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980, 26 years after his first marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954. They both share two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. With his first wife, Dharmendra has four children, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol.

READ | Meet actress, whose debut film was major flop, refused blockbusters with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay, still became superstar

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.